Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

For the second time in a month, rainstorm, yesterday, wreaked havoc in Ikare-Akoko and Supare-Akoko, destroying valuables worth several millions of naira.

Findings revealed that over 500 houses were affected by the disaster in the two communities, apart from that of Ugbe-Akoko which happened penultimate week.

In Supare-Akoko, home town of the former deputy governor of the state, Ali Olanusi, the downpour, accompanied by whirl wind, destroyed more than 300 houses.

Residents of the towns, especially the house owners, were in tears because of the incalculable losses occasioned by the rainstorm.

The development was the same in Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area, where about 200 houses were affected.

One of the victims, Mr. Aliu Anobi, said when the rainstorm started, people started running helter-skelter for their lives.

According to him, over 70 percent of buildings in the town were ravaged by the disaster.

Anobi said police station, old palace, schools and many churches were badly affected by the rainstorm.

He said at Ikare-Akoko, the situation was even worst than Supare-Akoko as houses, especially at Igbede and Ishakunmi, were affected because of house demolition, to pave way for dualisation of Ikare Road.

A community leader in Ikare-Akoko, Oluke Olamomiara, said many residents of the town are now homeless due to the incident.

He said the rainstorm consumed many valuables, and urged government to come to their rescue.

In his reaction, the Olisupare of Supare-Akoko, Oba Kasali Adedeji, called on the state government, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and well to do citizens to assist the people.