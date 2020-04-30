Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Many residents of Oke-Igbo and Ile Oluji in Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State have been rendered homeless, following a rainstorm that destroyed 80 houses in the two communities.

The rain also destroyed many electric poles in the towns thereby causing total blackout in the two towns. Residents of Oke-Igbo have appealed to the state government to come to their aid before another rain falls, as many of them do not have where to put their heads.

One of the victims, Rebecca Odefadehan, said the level of devastation caused by the rainstorm was disturbing.

She said many houses, electricity poles, schools and churches were seriously affected by the rain storm.