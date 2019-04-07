Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

For the second time in a month, rainstorm has wreaked serious havoc in Ikare-Akoko and Supare-Akoko, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

Findings revealed that over 500 houses were affected by the disaster in the two communities, apart from what happened at Ugbe-Akoko penultimate week.

In Supare-Akoko, home town of the former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, the downpour accompanied by a whirl wind devastated more than 300 houses.

Residents of the towns particularly house owners were in tears because of the incalculable losses occasioned by the rainstorm.

The development was the same in Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state where no fewer than 200 houses were affected.

A victim, Mr. Aliu, Ehinju Anobi, said when the rainstorm started, people began running helter-skelter for their lives.

According to him, over 70 percent of buildings in the town was ravaged by the disaster.

Anobi said a police station, old palace, schools, and many churches were badly affected by the rainstorm.

He said at Ikare-Akoko, the situation was even worse than what happened at Super-Akoko as houses especially at Igbede and Ishakunmi, were affected because of house demolition to pave way for dualization of Ikare road.

A community leader in Ikare-Akoko, Chief Oluke Olamomiara, said many residents of the town were now homeless as a result of the incident.

He said the rainstorm destroyed many valuables, urging the government to come to their rescue especially now that building materials are too costly.

Reacting to the development, the Olisupare of Supare-Akoko, Oba Kasali Adedeji who went around the affected places in the community, sympathized with his subjects.

He called on the state government and National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA) and well-to-do citizens to assist the people who could not afford new houses now.