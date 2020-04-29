Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Many residents of Oke-Igbo and Ile Oluji in Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State have been rendered homeless, following a rainstorm that destroyed 80 houses in the two communities.

The rain also affected electric poles in the towns as many poles got destroyed thereby causing total blackout in the two towns.

Residents of Oke-Igbo have however appealed to the state government to come to their aid before another rain falls as many of them do not have where to put their heads.

One of the victims, Rebecca Odefadehan, said the level of devastation caused by the rainstorm was disturbing.

She said many houses, electricity poles, schools and churches were seriously affected by the rain storm.

She, therefore urged government to assist them, saying the destruction by the rainstorm was beyond their ability.

A community leader in the town, Chief Oyewole Elusiyan appealed for government’s intervention for the renovation of the schools and other public property destroyed by the rain.

The Olu Okeigbo, Oba Lawrence Oluwole Babajide, described the incident as a ‘catastrophe,’ saying the people of the community need urgent assistance.