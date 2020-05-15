Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said soldiers on anti-banditry operations in Katsina and Zamfara States have killed 27 bandits at Nahuta-Doumborou, a border town between Katsina and Zamfara States.

Coordinator of Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, said the bandits met their end following intelligence reports about the presence of their leaders and fighters harbouring in a cluster of huts near a high ground in the area.

Enenche who made this known in a statement said “The Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has neutralized 27 armed bandits and destroyed some of their dwellings along the Nahuta-Doumborou Corridor on the border between Katsina and Zamfara States.

The operation was executed yesterday, 14 May 2020, sequel to credible intelligence reports indicating that a notorious armed bandit leader and his followers were harboured in a cluster of huts near a high ground in the area.

Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched a Nigerian Air Force attack helicopter as well as a ground attack aircraft to engage the location.

“Overhead the target area, several of the armed bandits were seen along with a large number of rustled cattle. The attack aircraft took turns in engaging the area, neutralizing some of the bandits while few escaped with injuries. Human Intelligence (HUMINT) sources later confirmed that no fewer than 27 bandits were neutralized as a result of the attack.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to thank all Nigerians for their support and encourages the general public to continue providing useful information that would facilitate its operations to restore peace and security to all affected parts of the Country”.