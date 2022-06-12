From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Sunday, reportedly attacked Igama community of Okpokwu Local Government area of Benue State killing 11 persons and injuring others.

According to sources from the area, the attackers who stormed the community in a gurella manner in the early hours of the day, also burnt down the entire buildings in the community.

The attackers were said to have during the attack, murdered youths while they allowed the elderly, women and children to escape unhurt.

“The attackers are Fulani herdsmen. They stormed the community in a commando manner between 4am and 6am this morning (Sunday).

“They killed some of the youths in the village and spared the elderly, children and women as they allowed them to run away”, the local who did not want to be named told newsmen by telephone on Sunday evening.

When contacted, council boss of the local government, Mrs Amina Audu who confirmed the report disclosed that nine corpses had so far been recovered from the scene.

She explained that three corpses had been brought to Okpoga, the local government headquarters while six more corpses were on the way to the headquarters from the scene of the attack.

“I had the report that the Fulani herders stormed Igama communty between 4:00 am and 6:00am today (Sunday).

“As I am talking to you now, I am in the police station at Okpoga. Three corpses have been brought from the community and people from the area just told me that they are on their way coming with another six corpses to be taken to mortuary.

“The attackers were said to have left women, children and the elderly to run away but attacked and killed youths in the community. So also, they burnt down all the houses in the community.

On her part, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene also confirmed the attack but said that the command was yet to get details.

“The incident is confirmed but the Command is yet to receive details from officers who went to the scene,” Anene said.

