Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than three persons were reportedly killed by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen in Hukke village of Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred at about 8:30 am on Monday when the victims were in the farm to fetch firewood.

It was gathered that those who lost their lives as a result of the attack included two women and a community leader who had gone to show the women the firewood to fetch.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mathias Tyopev, when contacted, said his office had not been informed about the attack and promised to make it public when he was informed.

Spokesman of Miango Youth Development Association, Lawrence Zango, confirmed that incident and said the bodies had been deposited at Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos.

“Today 23/09/2019 at 8:15 am, Fulani herdsmen killed three people in Hukke village of Miango District, Bassa LGA of Plateau State.

“Two women and a community leader were killed. The attack was a surprise to us after we agreed to accept the peace process by the Plateau State peace-building agency last Saturday.”

Zango gave the names of the decease as Mrs Ladi Wuh, 45, Mrs Laraba Audu, 36, and 40-year-old deaf and community leader of Hukke, Elder Musa Yuhujah.

He alleged that the suspected herdsmen who came for the attack were from Funture village of Bassa LGA.

“We will continue to be peaceful and law-abiding but government should be more responsible in protecting the lives and properties of rural communities.”