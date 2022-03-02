From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Again, four persons have been reportedly killed by some gunmen suspected to be loyal to the slain Benue militia warlord, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana on Wednesday.

The incident was said to have happened when the gunmen attacked Imande Kundi, Mbacher Council Ward of Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State.

According to sources from the area who craved anonymity, the gunmen seemed to be on a revenge mission for the killing of some of their leaders who were killed by the military in the last few weeks.

“You remember that soldiers have been raiding their hideouts in the last few weeks during which some of their ring leaders including ‘Janta’ had been killed. So, the boys seem to be angry about this and are therefore on a revenge mission killing just anybody in sight.”

It would be recalled that only last Saturday, some suspected ‘Gana boys’ stormed the venue of a burial, killed nine mourners and injured others at another community in Mbacher Council Ward of the same LGA.

Contacted, the Chairman of Katsina-Ala local government, Alfred Atera confirmed the report by telephone on Wednesday evening said that the incident had been reported to the Area Commander and Divisional Police Officer in the town.

“It is true that some bandits this afternoon between 2:30 and 3:00pm attacked the same area where they killed mourners last Saturday. This time around they killed four people.

“One of the people they killed is a tax collector and I have reported the case to the Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Katsina-Ala.”

However, efforts to reach the State Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene failed as calls by newsmen to her phone was neither picked nor returned at the time of this report.