From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

For the second time in a row, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, was absent as President Muhammadu Buhari hosted stakeholders of the ruling party in the State House, Abuja yesterday.

Among the delegation was the Vice Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.

Also absent from the meeting were state governors from the South-West region elected on the party’s platform, as well as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari expressed confidence that Shettima would not disappoint the party and Nigerians at large.

He thanked the delegation led by the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu.

“For us all, the cohesion and unity of the party was the first priority, and ambition was second. I am glad that you all saw the larger picture, rather than narrow, self-serving interests.’’

He said: “When the Vice Presidential running mate was presented to me a couple of days ago, I said I will reserve my comment till I handover to him and the new president on Mah 29th 2023 at the Eagles square. I still maintain that position.

But I am glad you have come out to state his many virtues, which qualify him for the noble position. He will not disappoint the party and Nigerians at large,” Buhari noted.

The National Chairman of the party, the Chairman, the Progressives Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Shettima, in separate remarks, expressed gratitude to the President for his exemplary leadership which has strengthened the party in the aftermath of the convention and primaries.