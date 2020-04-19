Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Media Operations, said soldiers fighting the counter insurgency war in the north east have killed terrorists who tried to attack Buni Gari Village in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The soldiers from Sector 2, OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE also recovered several weapons from the terrorists. The recovered weapons include One Gun truck, One Duska Anti Aircraft gun, 3 GPMG, One PKT gun, 3 AK 47 rifles, Large cache of ammunition, ammunition links and assorted types of hard drugs.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.

“The gallant roops of Sector 2 OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE in a subsidiary operation named OPERATION KANTANA JIMLAN at about 1830hrs April 2020 in a clinically executed operation responded to a Boko Haram/ISWAP attack on Buni Gari Village in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State. During the decisive operation by the troops of Sector 2, over Ten terrorists were neutralized. Several weapons were captured which include: One Gun truck, One Duska Anti Aircraft gun, Three GPMG, One PKT gun, Three AK 47 rifles, Large cache of ammunition, ammunition links and assorted types of hard drugs. Troops morale and fighting efficiency remain high.

“During the fire fight which was won by our gallant troops there was no casualty and no loss of equipment on our side.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain resolute and highly committed to end the Boko Haram insurgency. The general public is requested to continue to provide timely and credible information for the enhancement of our operations.”