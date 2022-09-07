By Izunna Okafor, Onitsha

Barely two days after an unidentified speeding truck driver crushed five persons to death in Anambra State; another truck driver, on Tuesday, sent a cyclist to his early grave in the state.

The auto crash, according to the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Anambra State Command, CC Adeoye Irelewuyi disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen through the Command’s Ag. Sector Public Education Officer, RC Margaret Onabe.

According to him, the fatal crash occurred at Building Materials Junction, Ogbunike, by Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, at about 12:50 PM, and was attributable to route violation.

He said: “A fatal traffic crash occurred at Building Materials Junction, Ogbunike, by Onitsha-Awka Expressway today 6th September, 2022 at about 1250hrs.

“The fatal crash occured between an unidentified driver of a Mercedes Benz truck (commercial) with registration number: ASB280ZH, belonging to Do Good transport company with fleet number 82, and an unidentified driver of Haojue motor bike (Private) with registration number: QD618URU.

“Probable cause of the crash was route violation.

“According to eyewitness, the truck driver drove against traffic and hit the bike rider, crashed, abandoned his truck and ran away with 2 of his passengers in the truck.

“Four male adults were involved in the crash: 1 male adult (the motorcylist) was killed. None injured.

“FRSC personnel from RS5.33 Nteje took the dead victim to Iyienu Hospital Ogidi where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and her corpse deposited at same hospital Mortuary.

“FRSC men on ground managed the traffic caused by the crash and ensured obstructions caused were cleared.”

CC Irelewuyi, while sympathizing with the family of the deceased, warned motorists to desist from route violation, as it amounts to dangerous driving. He also warned motorcylists to avoid plying the expressway, stating that motorcylist are not permitted by law to use the expressways.