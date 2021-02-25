By Gabriel Dike

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has postponed indefinitely the convocation ceremony scheduled to hold February 24th to 25th, 2021.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun and signed by the Registrar, Mr. Oladejo Azeez, informed graduating students, parents, guardians and the general public that the convocation would not hold on the stated dated.

The registrar said the decision to postpone the convocation ceremony is based on the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and deep consideration for the health and safety of stakeholders.

“Management regrets any inconvenience that this development might occasion and all our stakeholders are encouraged to keep doing their utmost best to be safe,” he stressed.

Azeez disclosed that further information on the convocation ceremony would be communicated to graduating students, parents and stakeholders.

Recalled that the Federal Government in March 2020 asked UNILAG management to postpone the convocation ceremony for the 2018/2019 academic session in which 13,489 students were expected to graduate.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) UNILAG branch, kicked against the decision and the action of the then Governing Council chairman, Dr. Wale Babalakin.