Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared no amount of intimidation or propaganda will make him change the declaration that Rivers is a Christian state.

Wike said God, in His infinite mercy, has continued to show compassion to the state, despite the machinations of the wicked.

The governor spoke through his Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke, during a special annual thanksgiving service by the Apara Committee of Friends at St. Silas Anglican Church, Eneka in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “Let me say that the governor will not change his decision no matter the level of intimidation, criticism about his declaration that Rivers is a Christian state.

“The reason is very simple. As a son and governor of Rivers State, he has the right and the authority to declare that. The governor has seen God’s goodness, mercy and compassion. So, there are no alternatives to the declaration.

“That is why he will continue to worship God and declare Rivers, a Christian state,” he said.

The governor assured the people that his administration would continue to invest in the security of lives and property.

“You will agree with me that the level of insecurity has reduced, even in this festive period. God Almighty has given us peace and we will continue to live in peace,” he said.

Wike had for the umpteenth time declared Rivers as a Christian State. The recent declaration was made at the commissioning and dedication of 14,000 seaters church auditorium of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Rumuola, Port Harcourt by the General Overseer, Daniel Olukoya.

He appealed to those in the areas where the administration is constructing three bridges to bear with the administration as the hardship would be over in 16 months.

The governor said: “I want to appeal to us that whatever inconveniences we are suffering is for a temporal moment.

“In the next 16 months, all the inconveniences you are passing through will be a thing of the past.”

Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board, Fyneface Akah, said the Christmas season was a time for thanksgiving to God for His blessings.