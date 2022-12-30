From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Mrs. Okolo Agatha Banki has assumed duty as the new State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) Kebbi State.

She replaced Alhaji Muhammad Mustapha, who has been redeployed to the NYSC Headquarters,Abuja.

The State Public Relations Officer(PRO),Hajia Hadiza Idris confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to her, “NYSC Kebbi State secretariat leadership today changed batons as Mrs. Okolo Agatha Banki assumed duty today as the 19th chief executive to head NYSC Kebbi State Secretariat. While the Outgoing State Coordinator Alh. Mustapha Mohammed proceeds to the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja.

” In a meeting with the Assistant Directors and Heads of branches and units, the Outing going SC Mustapha welcomed the incoming SC Agatha to Kebbi State, he informed her the Staff in Kebbi are hardworking, diligent, un-problematic and supportive towards the actualization of the goals of the scheme.

” I have done my part, please improve on the standard of the secretariat as I left it, leave a legacy we are after the progress of the secretariat,” Mustapha said to the incoming State Coordinator while he urged staff to give her the maximum support required to succeed.

“The incoming State Coordinator Mrs. Agatha thanked God for her appointment as SC Kebbi, she acknowledged that promotion comes from God and she is happy to be in Kebbi State to serve.

“Agatha in a general meeting with staff send forth organized by Staff, announced that her agenda is for staff welfare and Corps welfare, and she promised to do her best to make Staff happy. “I am a servant leader, I promise to serve you with all humility and with all my heart. She pledged.

“”The Coordinator solicited 110 percent support from “A Members as no leader can achieve success without the support of her subordinate . ” please support me let’s be a winning team” she requested. While also adding that she wi reward staff excellence and commitment to work”, she added.