From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Doctors in the Commonwealth of Nations and the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, yesterday, joined the list of mourners for late Edo business mogul and billionaire, Capt. Hosa Wells Okunbo, who died of pancreatic cancer in London.

A statement by the President, Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA), Dr Osahon Enabulele, described the death as a tragic development.

“While I share the pains of his beloved family and loved ones over his earthly transition, his death has revealed once again that this terrestrial plane is a truly transient place for God’s creatures. Indeed, we are undeniably passengers on this terrestrial plane and

only our almighty creator can tell the precise time of our departure and the departure of our loved ones”, Enabulele said.

“But there again, life is not how long one lives but how well and strong one finishes the race of life,for we will be pre-eminently remembered for our deeds on this terrestrial plane.

“This explains why the death of our loved ones,as painful as it is,provides yet another opportunity for one to consciously reflect, refocus, and rededicate ourselves to cherished cardinal and theological virtues, and the upliftment of our common humanity”, the CMA president added.

On his part, Agba in a statement said the death of Okunbo had “created a huge vacuum that will be difficult to fill.

“Mr. Hosa made a very huge difference to the lives of countless people by his philanthropy. Despite his wealth, his humility, selflessness, strength of spirit and deep sense of purpose made him a national icon, a revered symbol of humanity, and a source of inspiration to many people.

“With his death, Edo people have lost one of its greatest sons. Our people have lost a colossus and a philanthropist par excellence. A guiding light has been extinguished; a philanthropic colossus no longer bestrides our world; but his legacy will live forever”.