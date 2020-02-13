Judex Okoro, Calabar

A Federal High court sitting in Calabar and presided over by Justice Sule Shuaibu has granted bail to incarcerated journalist Agba Jalingo.

This is coming 175 days after his arrest on August 22, 2019.

And, after pleading not guilty to the four charges preferred against him bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, cultism and attempts to topple the Cross River State government, Jalingo’s counsel, Attah Ochinke moved the motion for bail with the prosecution counsel, Tanko Ashang refusing to oppose it.

Ochinke in his motion, brought pursuant to sections 35 and 36 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended as well as sections 158, 161, 162 and 165 of the administration of the criminal justice act 2015, urged the court to admit the defendant to bail relying on “his state of health as the special circumstance upon which the court may exercise its discretion.”

Responding, the prosecution counsel, Tanko Ashang, who did not oppose the bail application dated November 7, 2019, and filed on November 12, 2019, however, asked the court to be guided by the provisions of Section 34 subsection 3(a) and subsection 5 of the terrorism prevention amendment act of 2013 which bars the discussion of court proceedings on trials relating to terrorism as well as prescribes a five-year jail term on those found wanting.

Having listened to both counsels, Justice Shuaibu granted Jalingo bail with a bail bond of N10 million and one surety in like sum.

According to the judge, the surety must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and his address must be physically verified. Also, he must show means that he will be able to forfeit the bail bond, the judge ruled.

Also, the surety is expected to deposit N700,000 cash with the registrar of the court, who will then pay it into an interest- yielding account with a commercial bank, while Jalingo must seek the permission of the court to travel out of the country if he wants to travel.

He further ruled that Jalingo must depose to an oath that he will be available in court while he and his surety must present two passport photographs.

After pleading that the proceedings of the court on the matter shall not be a matter of public discourse, Justice Shuaibu subsequently adjourned the matter to April 6, 7 and 8, 2020 for the prosecution to open and close its case while other motions may be treated before that day.

Reacting to the ruling, the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Cross River State, Comrade Victor Udu, commended the court for granting Mr Agba Jalingo bail.

Udu, who was in court to represent the President of NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo, said this was a time for sober reflection for journalists and commended them for being firm in the fight to hold government of the day accountable to the people.

He, however, enjoined them to adhere strictly to the ethics of journalism by being fair to all, objective in reporting and telling the truth at all times.

According to him, these are the basic tenets that that can make the media professionals and their reports very credible.

The Cross River State government had last week taken over prosecution of the matter despite denying allegations that the governor, Prof Benedict Ayade, was behind Jalingo’s ordeal.