From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, yesterday, attributed election of Dr. Osahon Enabulele as World Medical Association (WMA) leader to the dexterity of Edo persons and pushes for the 2021-2025 National Development Plan.

He also attributed his election as a result of the undying spirit of the Edo persons, judging from the resilience and creativity of the people, which earns the state the appellation of a cradle of modern civilization.

He made the remarks in his keynote address during a ceremony held in Benin City, the state capital, in honour of him (Dr. Osahon Enabulele).

Speaking to array of guests at the occasion organized by the Edo Forum of Patriots (EFP), Hon. Agba asserted that the Edo-born Dr. Enabulele, “having won the historic election had brought pride not just to Nigeria alone, but to Africa.

Agba used the occasion to expound on the approval of the 2021-2025 Development Plan, by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which he said was designed to bring the country to rub shoulders with the developed countries of the world.

The development plan, would not have been possible without the purposeful direction and able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Hon. Agba reiterated that the plan, which correlates with the proposed Nigeria Agenda 2050, is an all-inclusive and participatory programme, that involves all critical stakeholders, which include the three arms of government (Executive, Legislature and Judiciary) at all levels, Private Sector (formal and informal), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs). Others, according to him, also include Opinion Leaders and Public Commentators, Religious Organisations and Traditional Leaders and various Pressure Groups like Labour, Students etc.

Drawing inferences to setbacks in implementing previous development plans, one of which Agba identified as poor implementation, he, however, emphasized the need to adhere to a centralized plan implementation, coordination mechanism, that is properly linked to budgets and expenditure frameworks, so as to avoid multiplicity of coordinators and to give legislative backing to see to strict implementation and continuation of the plan.

The plan, he revealed, was envisaged to succeed the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan [ERGP 2017 – 2020] and Nigeria Vision 2020 [NV20:2020], which both ended in December 2020.

The overall plan targets of the plans are to increase net revenue at all levels to 15 percent GDP by 2025, a projected increase by about 21 million full time jobs, lifting a projected 35 million more from poverty, thus setting the stage for achieving the government’s commitment to lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

The Steering Committee of the plan was said to have been chaired by Sir Atedo Peterside and co-chaired by Dr. (Mrs.) Zainab S. Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Other members of the committee included six Governors from the six geo-political zone, two leaders of NASS Committee on National Planning, representatives of the two major religious organizations and others.

