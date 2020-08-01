Christine Onwuachumba

Agbada is one of the names for a flowing wide-sleeved robe worn by men in much of West Africa, and to a lesser extent in North Africa. It is related to the dashiki suit. Agbada has been in existence for a very long time, and is mostly worn by the Yorubas and Hausas. Hausas call it Babanriga. It also used to be exclusive preserve for men, but women have now embraced this style of dress as a result of its transformation. With ado oke, brocade, damask, ankara, one can achieve a beautifully made agbada. It is worn mostly for special occasions and events.

According to Ibitoye Tolu, Creative Director of Fazy Kollections, “Agbada used to be boring, and had a specific way it should look in the past in terms of length and width. But present-day fashion dictates a change in its structure and form. Fashion in this century has changed and as a fashion designer, you have to be in tune with the times. For me, an Agbada should be simple, classy, yet catchy. In fact, some of my designs are done without embroidery and they are really appreciated and they are in hot demand.”