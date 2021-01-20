The Board of Trustees of Agbaja (Enugu) Leaders of Thought has resolved to chart the course for the future of the community by enthroning a solid security architecture and economic prosperity.

In a communiqué signed by the secretary of the group, Prof. Agu Gab Agu, after a meeting held in Enugu under the chairmanship of Prof. Chinedu Nebo, “the Trustees resolved to robustly tackle the issue of economic emancipation, advocacy for government presence in Agbaja land, economic summit and marketing our geographical location

“The Trustees agreed to vigorously pursue best practices in forward looking agrarian principles to ensure the safety and security of the Agbaja people. This will involve drawing some N500 million revolving loan dispensable through community banks.

“The trustees agreed to call the traditional rulers and Presidents General of each community in Agbaja land to a meeting to fine tune the arrangement for training/workshops and mobilisation for agriculture.”