A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Jimi Agbaje, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of General Mobolaji Johnson, describing him as a man of impeccable and unassailable character who laid the foundation for modern Lagos.

Describing the death of the state’s former Military Governor as painful, Agbaje said, Lagos State was blessed to have been nurtured at its inception by such a visionary, selfless and creative mind.

According to him, despite Johnson’s position and vast resources at his disposal, the General remained an incorruptible, altruistic and creative administrator, a fact attested by probe panels that cleared him after the military putsch of General Murtala Muhammed swept away the General Yakubu Gowon regime that appointed the former Governor.

“He was a unique administrator with a catalogue of enduring structures and legacies during his tenure as the Military Governor of a place that served the twin capacities of a brand new state and the nation’s Federal Capital.

“He will be remembered as a gentleman’s gentleman and a benevolent officer who refused to abuse his office. His laudable achievements in Lagos will forever remain memorable. General Mobolaji Johnson leaves behind a good name indeed.

“A sympathetic soldier, an astute businessman, a philanthropist per excellence, Johnson was in a class of his own, Agbaje reeled out, and prayed that God would grant the state and his family the fortitude to bear the pain of his demise.

“He engineered many of the enduring infrastructures and roads that remain the hallmark of Lagos State in these five decades of its inception,” the PDP chieftain said.