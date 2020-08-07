Agbaje Memorial Primary School, Ibadan, Oyo State, where free education started in the defunct Western Region, has called on its old boys and girls to rally round their alma mater to revive its past glory.

The new Chairman, Management Board of the school, Lukuman Apanpa, in a commemoration service in honour of the school’s founder, Abdul Salami Agbaje, called on former pupils, who had benefitted from the rich fountain of knowledge of the school to look back at their alma mater that was in dire need of repair and refurbishment.

He said the old boys and girls should come to assist and lift the school from its present state of decrepit. He said the legacy of Agbaje, who was the Balogun of Ibadan, was now a shadow of its former self.

The school, he said, was in pang for a breathe of fresh air.

“It needs blocks of classrooms to accommodate more pupils, desks, chairs and even a fence to ensure protection and security of pupils, teachers and non-teaching members of staff.” he said.

Agbaje started the private free primary school in 1945. At inception, the pupils were not only paying tuition, but also given free exercise books to encourage poor parents to enrol their children.

The tuition-free school preceded the defunct Western Region free primary education ran by the first premier of the region, Obafemi Awolowo, started in 1955.