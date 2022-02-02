By Chinenye Anuforo

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba, has emphasized the need for operative legislation for the implementation of the Nigerian Space Programme.

Agbakoba made the statement when he paid a courtesy call on the director-general of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Halilu Ahmad Shaba, at the agency‘s headquarters in Abuja.

The legal luminary, who was of the opinion that space-related activities in the 21st century were platforms for societal development, stated that the future of mankind was space, hence the need for laws that would not only strengthen the agency, but also give it the necessary legal backing to actualize its constitutional mandate as well to operate in line with trends in the global space industry.

Agbakoba called for a rejigging of NASRDA’s space policy to include licensing of space objects as more people are beginning to show interest in space, with some emerging and strategic developments in the sector.

He said there was no better time than now to reaffirm the clear roles and mandate of the agency for the avoidance of conflict between the agency and other players in the space industry.

He maintained that NASRDA, the only Nigerian agency saddled with the responsibility to build and launch satellites, must have the legal standing and necessary support to actualize the Nigerian space agenda, for the overall benefit of the people.

According to him, the space industry is a potential source of revenue for the country, especially in the area of space technology and tourism, which he described as veritable platforms that will produce the next set of billionaires in the country sooner than expected.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Agbakoba appreciated the efforts of NASRDA in synergizing with private and public organizations, as well as stakeholders in mapping out strategies and ensuring proper implementation of the Nigerian space programme.

In his remarks, Shaba thanked Agbakoba for his interest in the space programme, especially the various submissions as they relate to the Nigerian Space Programme.

He stated that the Nigerian Space Policy, which is being implemented by NASRDA, requires a review to allow for effective participation in the commercialization of space programmes and activities for improved revenue.

The NASRDA boss, who emphasized the strategic role of the agency in the socio-economic development of the country, explained that NASRDA was designed to build and launch satellites as well as regulate all space-related activities in Nigeria.

He stressed that the agency would continue to build bridges, in the spirit of result-oriented collaborations with stakeholders and organisations who share incisive vision and play significant or complementary roles in the realization of its goals and objectives.

The NASRDA helmsman promised the agency’s collaboration, especially in the implementation of key objectives, through partnerships, with a view to achieve the mandate of the agency for the progress and development of Nigeria.