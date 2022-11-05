From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

All is now set for the second year coronation anniversary of the Agbana of Isanlu at Isanlu the headquarters of Yagba East local government area of Kogi State,Oba Moses Babatunde Etombi

According to the Isanlu Progressive Union (IPU) the colourful ceremony is expected to draw eminent citizens within and outside the country to the ancient town which will hold on Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Isanlu.

Addressing newsmen in lokoja on Thursday, the National President of Isanlu Progressive Union, Bashorun Adedayo Kayode said the coronation anniversary will feature a five hundred million Naira appeal fund for the building of a new Agbana of Isanlu palace complex.

The chairman, Agbana Palace Building Committee, Capt. Ayodele Arogbonlo, also told newsmen that the proposed palace complex will have a King’s Court, Guest Wing, Royal Pavilion and Arcade, a Multipurpose Hall, Traditional Council Wing and the Administrative Wing among several other features.

Capt. Arogbonlo, a high chief, enjoined all Isanlu sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora not only to contribute generously to the appeal fund, but also endeavour to grace the occasion.

Agbana of Isanlu is a first class traditional ruler and Chairman, Yagba East Traditional Council.