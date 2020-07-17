Agbani Horsfall, a gospel musician and songwriter, launched her virtual debut album, titled Spirit of the Living God, last week. Her songs are currently ruling the airwaves in the city.

Horsfall, who hails from Buguma, said she chose gospel music because of the way and manner she feels about God: “ I want it to be expressed in my music and to also be a medium through which God speaks to people. There’s too much noise in the world about vulgar things, all mostly expressed in music and dance. If the things of God should be heard, music ministers need to do more.”

The gospel artiste disclosed she collaborated with other gospel musicians like E-Topz and Soty in her songs and would like to collaborate with Mercy Chinwo, Praiz, Tim Godfrey, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Afy Douglas, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Buchi, Preye Odede and Judikay, among others.

“Spirit of The Living God,” has eight tracks, with songs like King of Kings, Belongs to You, Kiniyanabo, Love of My Life, Belema (Love), Same God, and Celebrate (a Christmas song) with various genres of music. Kiniyanabo (My Owner) is a song that portrays the life and culture of the Kalabari kingdom. It is a reminder of God’s faithfulness and why people should give thanks to God for the gift of life.

She said, “It is also to reassure people that God will always answer them when they call on Him in any situation. My songs are for everybody, irrespective of the status.

“I also sing in Kalabari language because I want to also minister to people from that area and for the older generation to know that young people can also sing and promote their culture.