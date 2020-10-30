Port Harcourt-based gospel artiste, Agbani Horsfall, has released a song, titled One Nigeria.

According to the Horsfall, the track was inspired by the Holy Spirit. She recalled that, one evening, as she was surfing the Net, she stumbled on a picture of an old woman with tears in her eyes, and she got so emotional that she was almost in tears. So, she turned to the Lord and that was the genesis of the song.

One Nigeria is about things happening in the country: The youths going through a lot now, or when innocent lives are being wasted sometimes over nothing. But most recently the youths asking for a change in the #EndSARS #EndBrutality #Goodgovernance movement that has claimed a lot of lives and properties.

“The song is a reminder to the nation that we will overcome and things will return to normal very soon,” she said.

The gospel musician charged Nigerians who seek change and a better government to “keep praying and raising their voices for a better nation for ourselves, our children and our generation. We should give not give up.”

She said she sang the track in English in order for the message to be clear for all to understand. But she is optimistic that the track will be translated to other Nigerian languages, irrespective of status in society “because we are one Nigeria and we will overcome at the end of the day.”

She enjoined those in government to rule with the fear of God and in love because it pays to do good. When they are out of government, people will still relate with them.