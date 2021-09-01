The Labour Party governorship candidate, Obiora Agbasimalo, has expressed his determination to champion democratic renewal to address the existing failures in the institutions of state.

He said this to newsmen during his political campaign in Onitsha at the weekend.

He said: “We are talking about perceived problems with the existing institutions of government. This means that the current democracy in the state is failing and we are bringing issues and processes that will address these failures in order to revitalise the state’s democratic institutions and clear the way for issue based progressive governance for all.”

The young candidate harped on an inclusive government where no one is left behind. He called on the young and old, men and women, religious organisations, professionals and non-professionals, persons living with disabilities, public and private sectors, formal and informal institutions to join them in the journey to awaken Anambra.

He clarified that when they in the Labour Party speak of a revitalised Anambra State, they intend to make history by making for themselves and their children a better future.

He, however, conceded that corruption has been identified as the most important factor militating against the development of the state. “We are going to reduce corruption to its barest minimum. To achieve this, we intend to conduct a corruption risk assessment of all the institutions of government to lay bare all the vulnerabilities, corruption risks and threats that facilitate corrupt practices.”

He assured the state that once these institutional weaknesses are identified and corrective measures put in place, then it would be very difficult for anyone to engage in corrupt practices.

Consequently, Agbasimalo highlighted that the party would have adequate funds to implement its programmes and projects resulting in the realisation of their desired new Anambra State.

