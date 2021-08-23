The Labour Party Governorship Candidate of Anambra State, Obiora Agbasimalo, has commended A-list Nollywood actors and veterans for gracing his flag off campaign in the state, as he pledged to offer the state as a hub for acting and reviving of talents.

Agbasimalo made this submission during a virtual conference with newsmen at the weekend in reaction to the presence of the actors at his campaign.

Among the actors are: the President, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, veteran Chiwetalu Agu, Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki), Chinyere Wilfred, Destiny Etiko, and McSmith Ochendo among others.

He pledged: “I plan to use the Nollywood industry to tell Anambrarians, Nigerians, and the world stories on the merits of my administration, and offer my state as a hub for acting, as the state has lots of beautiful scenery.”

He described Nollywood as a unique industry, adding that the content and stories they churn out can make lasting impressions in the minds of viewers.

He listed films like Wedding Party, King of Boys, and Omo Ghetto among the ones that have shown that the industry can be lucrative if well managed.

He added: “I would no doubt invest when I see budding talent. No question about that. The industry is lucrative and I am all for helping my citizens find their career paths.

“Talents are usually identified in schools, campuses, and even in churches through drama ministries. We would partner reputable private institutions to organise talent shows where the acts with potential would be identified and nurtured.”

According to Agbasimalo, the Nollywood veterans and top screen actors added colour and gusto to the campaign flag off last Saturday. This he said was following the enthusiastic reaction from the crowd and Labour Party supporters.

“Anambra people love and appreciate you. We value your talent and work. The crowd was elated by their presence and they were well received by Anambrarians. My campaign team and I, as well as my party, and all Anambrarians are grateful to them for gracing my flag off”, he said.

He implored Nollywood representatives to use their structures and fanbase to gather support for Obiora Agbasimalo at the polls when Anambra decides on a new governor on Nov 6 this year.