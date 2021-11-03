The governorship candidate of Labour Party, Obiora Agbasimelo has presented a 10-point agenda and promised to deliver if elected governor on November 6.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the youngest governor candidate with boldness to challenge the status quo, assured that his government would return peace to Anambra despite the current security challenges.

His words, “Security of lives and properties in the state will be a top priority where all the jobless youths will be trained, engaged meaningfully with creation of over 10,000 jobs annually.

He said education will be among the top agenda particularly with respect to free Primary and Secondary Schools education, annual scholarships scheme to select 5,000 qualified students for tertiary institutions, government incentives / creating of Jobs for graduates.

Having achieved free medical care through his Oga Ndi Oga Foundation to the masses in Anambra, he reassured that he will give free health care to all Anambrarians including non-indegenes. He also promised to train and empower women especially widows and indigent members of the society and unemployed youths.

He promised: “boosting energy production and subsidizing of electric tariffs in the whole state to increase chances for businesses investment and local industrial productions growth, adding, “we shall boost agricultural productions by training, giving grants to encourage local and mechanized farmers.

“We Shall build good roads, bridges, government institutions, ministries, modernised hospitals, schools, churches, markets, communities’ projects, and other social amenities.

We Shall create a ministry for taking care of aged members of the society; build good /affordable houses, take care of the unborn children, mothers during ante natal / post natal maternity care to reduce child – mother death rates especially for the poor families who give birth to twins, triplets etc in abject poverty.

Agbasimelo said he will be running a transparent government with quarterly, and annual Government Public Reports /Accounts and promised all inclusive government that will operate with absolute democracy devoid of religious bigotry.

