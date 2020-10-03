Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo State, Chief Martins Agbaso yesterday led about 4,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Owerri Zone to Governor Hope Uzodimma at the Government House, Owerri. They recently denounced their membership of the opposition party.

While presenting the defectors to the governor, Agbaso, now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also assured that more will soon join the fray of defectors to APC, just as he informed that a mega reception by the people of Owerri zone to welcome and congratulate Governor Uzodimma is in the pipeline.

Also, another chieftain of the party, Chief Charles Amadi, who accompanied another elder statesman, Chief Lemmy Akakem on the visit to the governor added that the reception would bring together all the aggrieved members of the party from the zone in preparation for 2023 general elections. “Owerri zone is planning a big reception for Uzodimma, but before that, the zone will be completely loyal and come together in preparation for 2023.” Amadi said.

Governor Uzodimma while thanking his visitors expressed happiness that all the big names in politics from Owerri zone are now returning to APC, and maintained that it is time to bring back the state from its lost glory.

He said: “I’m happy to see such calibre of people returning to our party, APC; these are the best, no doubt, from Owerri. With your collective efforts, we shall rescue Imo and bring it back to where it used to be.”

Notable among the influential politician that defected to APC is Chief Henry Njoku, a business mogul and one of the founding members and strong financiers of PDP in the state.