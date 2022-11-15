Branch International, a San Francisco-based fintech with operations across Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and India, has announced the appointment of Nigeria’s Seun Agbede-Olafusi as Global Head of People.

In her new role, Agbede-Olafusi is expected to shape the company’s strategic people direction globally with a strong focus on leveraging technology to support inclusion and would also oversee the critical functions of over 250 employees across all of branch’s operating regions.

The company in a statement yesterday, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

It described Agbede-Olafusi as a veteran of human resources for over a decade who would brings years of experience in executive leadership to deliver value in diverse sectors including Fintech, technology, aviation and financial services.

Branch Co-founder & CEO of the company, Matt Flannery said: “With extensive experience in both the financial services and technology sectors, I am confident that Seun will help sustain the culture and environment that will make all our people proud to work at Branch International.”

Commenting on her appointment, Agbede-Olafusi expressed her commitment to this new role saying: “I am thrilled to be taking up this new role at Branch International, particularly on a global scale. I feel privileged to be a part of our transformation journey to support the team in building capabilities that unleash market potential and accelerate growth, making Branch a great place to work.”

She is a Senior Certified Professional by the Society for Human Resource Management USA and an alumnus of Covenant University, Nigeria.

Before joining Branch International, she was responsible for setting up and developing the people operations function at start-ups and pan-regional companies such as Softcom and Uber in Nigeria.

Upon joining Branch International over four years ago, Agbede-Olafusi served as Head of People at Branch Nigeria where she kick-started the people operations function, successfully building and growing the team significantly.

With over 40 million downloads across Africa and India, Branch continues to redefine digital finance as the platform with product features such as instant loans, seamless money transfers, bill payments, and investment.

The company also remains passionate about its employee well being, offering an array of benefits including fully paid parental leave (six months for mothers and three months for fathers & adoptive parents), remote work for all employees, a monthly work-from-home stipend alongside a home office setup budget, periodic mental health days, an annual allowance towards learning and development, amongst others.