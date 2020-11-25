by Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Fred Agbedi, has condemned in strong terms the armed attack on the Toru-Orua residence of the immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Seriake Dickson.

Agbedi in a statement he personally signed described the armed invasion of Dickson’s country home in which a policeman was killed, as dastardly and callous.

He said it was totally unacceptable that such a reprehensible and brazen violence would be visited on the country home of the former governor, who is a leader of Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation.

The federal lawmaker expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State over the gruesome killing of the gallant officer in the unwarranted attack.

Agbedi also commiserated with the family of the deceased officer and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He urged the police to do everything possible to fish out the perpetrators of the crime with a view to bringing them to book to serve as a deterrent.

His words: “I condemn in very strong terms the armed attack on the Toru-Orua country home of the immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson.

“The armed invasion of Dickson’s residence, which led to the gruesome killing of a police officer, is dastardly and callous. He is a respected leader of Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation and the attack on his residence is totally unacceptable. He certainly does not deserve such a reprehensible and brazen violence visited on his home.

“I also commiserate with the family of the officer and pray that Almighty God will comfort them and give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of their loved one.

“I urge the state Police Command to do all it can to arrest those who carried out the attack and bring them to book to serve as a deterrent to others.”

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in the state over the sad loss of the officer who died in the unwarranted attack.”