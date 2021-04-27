By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has declared that the activities of transport unions popularly known as Agbero on the roads across the state are numbered.

According to the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederick Oladeinde, said by the time the Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) currently being implemented phase by phase by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is completed, there would be no room for Agbero to operate again.

Oladeinde made this declaration yesterday while answering question on unregulated activities of transport unions at ministerial press briefing organised to commemorate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu second year in office, tagged:”731 days and beyond”.

Similarly, Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye who briefed the press as well, disclosed that Sanwo-Olu’s administration has delivered 51 iconic projects within two years. Adeyoye said some of the iconic projects which includes roads, were constructed as part of effort to unlock traffic gridlocks in major economic, commercial and residential areas as well as improve travel time necessitated the construction of the roads

On effort to take Agbero off the roads, Oladeinde said part of the aims of BRI was to regulate activities of Agbero on Lagos roads and to rebrand, reform operations of commercial bus known as ‘Yellow Bus’.

Besides, he said with BRI implementation, comfortable and reliable bus service for commuters would be provided, safety and security of the commuting public would be guarantee, and it will also

consolidate all duplicated garages across the state.

The Commissioner affirmed that the state government has no intention of taking off Yellow Bus on Lagos roads but to reform and modified it operation.

On road construction in the state,

Adeyoye gave the list of some of the roads as Pen-Cinema fly over, ramp and road words, Lagos Ogun Boundary roads Phase II, Lekki Oniru Traffic Circulation Projects, network of 31 roads in Ojokoro, Aradagun-Epeme-Iworo-Ajido and Somolu network of roads to mention but a few.