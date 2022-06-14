From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

New York, United States-based Nigerian-American Certified Public Accountant, Orumé Agbeyegbe-Hays, has been listed as one of the 25 recipients of the America’s Most Powerful Women in Accounting Award for 2022.

Hays, who was recently appointed chairperson of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Private Companies Practice Section’s Executive Committee, made it into the elite group based on her significant contribution to the accounting profession in the United States.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The founder and managing director of Hays CPA LLC is the first sole practitioner and the first black female CPA to chair the Private Companies Practice Section’s Executive Committee (PCPS) executive committee. The appointment is for a three-year term.

The AICPA and CPA Practice Advisor Magazine recently announced the recipients of the 2022 edition of the prestigious Most Powerful Women in Accounting Award. The qualifications for selection of the Most Powerful Women in Accounting Award, which has been presented annually since 2012, include: the recipient being a driving force to create a culture of excellence, innovation, and inclusion. If she is a vendor, she has helped to develop the technologies and solutions that will empower organisations to be more productive and profitable.

Recipients also are leaders in the accounting profession and their leadership has had a demonstrable effect upon the accomplishments of the organisation with which she is associated.

This is as an awardee is a mentor, sponsor, and a role model, someone who stands out in her ability to encourage and help those around her thrive and flourish. The work she does is influential and is having a positive impact on the accounting profession as a whole.

President of AICPA, Barry Melancon, described the award as a platform for celebrating female CPAs who have distinguished themselves and showcasing them as role models who already are inspiring younger generations of female professionals.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .