From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Popular artiste, Sandra Agbogun also known as Lady Sandoka, yesterday, tasked the Edo State government to endorse local artistes with the view of promoting entertainment and creating job opportunities for its teeming unemployed youths in the state.

She made the appeal while speaking on her just concluded Lady Sandoka live musical concert held at the Surprised Pub and Cafe, Benin.

The 35 years old Sandoka who has put in 22 years in the make believe world, said it is very saddened to have seen artistes from other states gracing the bill boards in the state while the local artistes are not.

“We want endorsement because of whatever businesses that happens in Benin, the government is aware.

“We are tired of seeing outside artistes on the bill boards. We want to be on the bill boards as well.

“We just want endorsement. We want to take the Benin entertainment industry to the next level.

“We want endorsement and I think this is a very important thing that we need.

“I am speaking on behalf of my fellow colleagues”, she said.

The thespian who combines music and acting as a career, said the just concluded January 21, Lady Sandoka live musical concert, was a first of its kind and that she decided to hit the ground running by hosting it in her state before taking it round the globe.

She further advised up and coming artistes to show some respect to their senior colleagues if they must go far in the industry just as she urged her fans not to relent in their support for her.