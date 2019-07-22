Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Landlords and landladies having houses on Obi Road (Dein Motor Way) in Alibioba community of Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State have appealed to the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to save them from the menace of environmental and ecological degradation by rehabilitating the deplorable road.

At the end of the weekly meeting of the association of landlords and landladies in the area, the Public Relations Officer, of the body, Mr. Vincent Agholor said that the appeal was informed by the need to rescue residents from the exacerbating effects of gully erosion ravaging the area.

Agholor who acknowledged the enormous contributions of the Governor Okowa-led administration especially in the area of road infrastructure across the state, noted that there was a deep gulf between them (residents in the area) and their colleagues in other towns and cities in the state as far as basic indices of development are concerned.

According to him, residents in the area have, over the years, been suffering from monumental neglect occasioned by lack of basic infrastructural development in the area.

He lamented that the life-threatening gully erosion in the area had crippled socio-economic activities in the affected community as residents had continued to find it difficult to access their houses because of the deplorable nature of the road.

“Whenever it rains, our children hardly go to school for fear of being swept away by rampaging flood emanating from torrential rain,” he added.

He recalled that tragedy recently befell the community when two brothers, Testimony Okwuokenye (15) and Godwin Okwuokenye (11) were swept away by a flash flood on June 18, this year.