Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Residents of Obi Road (Dein Motor Way) in Alibioba community of Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, have appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to save them from the menace of environmental and ecological degradation by rehabilitating the deplorable road.

Association of landlords and landladies Public Relations Officer, Vincent Agholor, at the end of a weekly meeting, said the appeal was informed by the need to rescue residents from the exacerbating effects of gully erosion ravaging the area.

Agholor, who acknowledged the enormous contributions of Governor Okowa-led administration, especially in the area of road infrastructure across the state, said there was a deep gulf between them (residents in the area) and their colleagues in other towns and cities in the state as far as basic indices of development are concern.

He said residents have, over the years, been suffering from neglect occasioned by lack of basic infrastructure development.

He lamented that the life-threatening gully erosion has crippled socio-economic activities in the affected community as residents find it difficult to access their houses because of the deplorable nature of the road.