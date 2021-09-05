From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Students in Ogun state have demanded the prosecution of a lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, Prof. AbdulAkeem Agboola for alleged age falsification and certificate discrepancies.

The students, under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun Joint Campus Committee, the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) and National Association of University Students (NAUS) made this demand in a statement on Sunday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

In the statement jointly signed by NAN chairman, Damilola Simeon Kehinde, NAOSS national president, Ogunrombi Oluwagbemileke and the deputy national president of NAUS, Abdulgafar Adebowale, Professor Agboola was alleged to have falsified his age and also presented certificates with different names to the institution.

The students alleged that Agboola, a Professor of Mathematics who is currently on suspension from the management of the institution was accused of violating the laws of the institution by the Academic Staff Establishment Unit.

They, therefore, called on the management of the institution and the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Felix Kolawole Salako to urgently set up a fact finding panel to investigate the allegations against him.

The students also lamented the alleged victimisation of students by lecturers, saying “the widespread abuse of office in the academia has seen many students believe they will only graduate if they curry the favour of their lecturers rather than through hard work and merit”.

The statement reads further: “We have been monitoring situation of events at some of our Ivory Towers and we can confidently say that we are not satisfied with the way future leaders of this country are being treated.

“We have observed that some lecturers see their privileged position as a licence to victimise and take advantage of students.

“The bad eggs in the academia particularly have made NANS and other students bodies become disillusioned about the sincerity and integrity of some people who are expected to train future leaders in character and learning.

“Beyond the victimisation of students, some of these lecturers now engage in admission racketeering, grade auctioning, sex-for-grades and result merchandising, among others.

“In view of the foregoing, we therefore express interest in the allegations of age falsification and certificate discrepancies leveled against Prof. AbdulAkeem Agboola, a Professor of Mathematics from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, by the Academic Staff Establishment Unit of the institution.

“According to documents submitted to the Academic Staff Establishment Unit, Prof. AbdulAkeem Agboola who is currently on suspension have falsified his age while also presenting Certificates with different names to the institution.

“Aside from the above, our students have at different times reported his high-handedness which borders on sadism coupled with his infamous ramshackle relationship with both students and staff members.

“Such person, if found culpable, is not worthy of being found among academicians who are supposed to be impeccable role models to the younger generation.

“While we implore the management of FUNAAB, under the leadership of Prof. Felix Kolawole Salako as well as the Academic Staff Establishment Unit to observe due diligence and thoroughly investigate the allegations, we also urge that the issue be referred to relevant quarters for appropriate sanctions.

“We also demand that the findings of the panel that was set up to investigate the allegations be made public and necessary actions taken within the next 14 days.

“Should the management fail to do the needful, our members won’t hesitate take all legal steps within our constitutional rights to press home our demands.

“We hope that such step will serve as deterrent to those who may want to go against the rules and regulations guiding universities administration in Nigeria.

“This should serve as warning to others who engage or intend to engage in such to steer clear”.

