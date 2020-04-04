Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Older persons under the umbrella of Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN), have demanded social security packages from the Federal Government as palliative for its members to enable them cushion the effect of Covid-19 lockdown.

The coalition suggested that the packages should be delivered directly to each elderly person in local communities in Nigeria using the councilors, town union executives, community chiefs and leaders to enumerate and deliver the incentives to the rightful persons.

COSROPIN President, Senator Ajoku Eze, who addressed journalists in Abuja, yesterday, made reference to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which indicated that there are 9.6 million Nigerians, who are 60 years old and above. The coalition called on government to provide a minimum of N52.9 billion or N96.1 billion as special security package for older persons as a palliative for Covid-19 depending on its financial capacity.

Meanwhile the coalition has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to make the wearing of face mask mandatory for all Nigerians, as part of strict measures to contain community transmission of dreaded coronavirus in Nigeria.

It said: “Wearing of face masks will help reduce person-to-person transmission. With face masks, small and large droppings from infected people are minimised on surfaces or direct contact with people. The masks will definitely protect me from you and otherwise. Also, the tendency to touch the mouth or nose is significantly reduced.”