Stylish lawyer and ageless former beauty queen, Mrs Helen Prest-Ajayi, will be stepping out next week to do what she knows best how to do. The delectable lady whose outing is usually characterized by grace and charm, will be the Guest Speaker at this year’s Miss Hotlegs Nigeria 2019 Grand Finale holding December 8 in Lekki, Lagos, after she would have handled the pageant’s masterclass session on Thursday December 5. Helen Prest, who clocked 60 couple of months back, will be speaking on pageant etiquette and general pageant tips, which by implication, definitely means that this year’s Miss Hotlegs will indeed be, a coronation ball.

Ms. Mosy O’Ginni, the British-born organizer of the beauty pageant, said the choice of Helen Prest as the Masterclass Guest Speaker, is as a result of her antecedents in time past. “Miss Hotlegs Nigeria has always attracted the movers and shakers of the entertainment industry. This year’s event is the fairytale edition which promises to be a fun-filled evening packed with good music, comedy and lots of side attractions. And we know that the best way to kickstart such an highbrow pageant is a Masterclass adorned with the personality of a well-acclaimed former beauty queen which Helen Prest-Ajayi perfectly fits into,” said O’Ginny.

Beautiful and brainy Helen Prest, also a writer, was born in Lagos in 1959. A graduate of the University of Ife (now OAU) Ile-Ife and Kings College, London, where she obtained the degrees of L.L.B and L.L.M respectively, the ever graceful lady practised law for over 15 years with the law firm of Kalejaiye, Prest Ogbogbo and H.P Davies & Co, after which she left practice to pursue other passions. Since she was crowned Miss Nigeria in 1979, she has remained authentic celebrity lending her name, time, energy and presence to a large number of charitable causes amongst which is the Sickle Cell Foundation of Nigeria and Partners for Excellence in Education (PEEL) in which she serves as a trustee. In recent years, she has thrown her weight behind Miss Hotlegs Nigeria which originated from the United Kingdom some years ago.