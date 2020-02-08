For ageless stylish Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, she has continued to shine even as she grows older. In spite of her age, her love for the good things of life has not waned. Mama Bakassi, as the amiable politician is fondly called, has continued to step up her style game. And now, it is time, once again, to climb the mountain top and thank her creator, as she turns 74 on February 19.

Spotlight gathered that there has been a frenetic preparation for the birthday celebration of the former Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters to former President Olusegun Obasanjo. For those who know the high-flying celebrity very well, she doesn’t do her things in half measure; hence, it is believed that the celebration, coming up February 22, will definitely be a gathering of the high and mighty in the society. The elegant woman would not leave any stone unturned to make the birthday celebration, scheduled to hold at her upscale Echoes of Calabar Restaurant in Victoria Island, Lagos, a memorable one.