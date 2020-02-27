The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said the plan to establish a national agency for repentant Boko Haram terrorists was a vindication of the movement’s self-determination struggle.

MASSOB alleged that the move by Senate, which it said was dominated by Muslims, was a grand plot by “Islamic northern caliphate to transfer more Boko Haram trained terrorists with their terrorists activities to the southern part of Nigeria.”

MASSOB Leader, Uchenna Madu, in a statement, yesterday, in Enugu, said the plan would backfire and culminate in the break-up of Nigeria.

“The commission for the so-called repentant Boko Haram is also a scam to siphon the treasury of Nigeria. Every agenda of Federal Government to treat the Fulanis, Boko Haram members and the criminal bandits operating in core northern states as beloved children of Arewa will eventually lead to total break up of Nigeria which MASSOB has been clamouring for in the past 20 years.

“As the Presidency is always jittery and uncomfortable on the Biafranisation of eastern region and revival of the self determination consciousness of the people of the Middle Belt, their dilemma will never stop haunting them. President Muhammadu Buhari’s partial treatment of his kinsmen and members of his religious faith against other citizens of Nigeria have vindicated MASSOB in our self-determination struggle for Biafra actualisation,” Madu said.