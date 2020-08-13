The Kwara Commissioner for Enterprise, Alhaji Abdulwahab Agbaje, says the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) team comprising 36 personnel is in the state to help revitalise its mining sector.

Agbaje said this in a statement he signed and issued to newsmen in Ilorin on Thursday.

He said the team’s visit was to ascertain possible siting of some Federal Government mining-related projects in the state.

Agbaje said he visited the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development recently in Abuja to create synergy between the two ministries.

According to him, the team’s mission is to embark on Geological and Geo-chemical Mapping of Share 202 in Kwara, which will be completed within 15 days.

“The team is expected within the two weeks exercise to design and generate geo-scientific data of mineral resources with a view to attracting investment into the mining sector in the state and Nigeria in general,” he said.

Agbaji said that other envisaged economic benefits of the project included facilitation of investment in the state’s Solid Minerals Sector and recognition of Kwara as mineral producing state among others.(NAN)