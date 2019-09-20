Paul Osuyi, Asaba

LANDLORDS and business owners in Asaba, the capital of Delta State, have been urged to keep their premises clean or face the full wrath of the law.

Director General of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency (DSCTDA), Onyemaechi Mrakpor, who gave the order at a stakeholders’ meeting, added that premises where corporate organisations and government establishments are domiciled must also be kept clean always.

Mrakpor, a former member of the House of Representatives, handed down a 21-day ultimatum to landlords and managements of premises housing both private and public enterprises to clean their environments.

She expressed disgust at what she described as the filthy nature of the town, and decried the indiscriminate dumping of refuse on unauthorised places, noting that the development does not befit the image of a state capital.

Mrakpor regretted the unhygienic nature of markets and abattoirs within Asaba, even as she frowned at the menace of street trading and erecting of illegal structures, which according to her, become sorts of nuisance.

She read out the sanctions against occupants of unclean environment, vowing that no effort would be spared to implement the law to the letter and that a fine of N10,000 and N50,000 for individual and corporate entities respectively, would apply in cases of indiscriminate dumping of refuse, erection of unapproved structures capable of causing nuisance on the road.