The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for effective primary healthcare delivery in the State.

He gave the commendation when he led members of the team on a courtesy visit to Governor Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, saying the “giant strides in the area of primary healthcare delivery in the state” are worthy of emulation.

He said his delegation was impressed that “Enugu State is one of the most viable states that have fulfilled most the of requirements needed to access funds mapped out for primary healthcare delivery in the country.” Shuaib added that the success recorded by the administration in the immunization programme had given hope to children and vulnerable groups. The NPHCDA boss said the governor’s laudable achievements had necessitated the agency’s resolve to seek collaboration with the state, stressing that Enugu State is qualified for Federal Government’s over N50 billion support fund for primary health care delivery in the country.

Presented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, Governor Ugwuanyi said his “administration since inception has paid adequate attention to the health care needs of the people including primary healthcare delivery because of the critical role it plays in upkeep of the people at the grassroots”.

He, therefore, reiterated the commitment of his administration to accessible healthcare service delivery.