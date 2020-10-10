Henry Akubuiro

The member of the House of Representatives representing Mbatoili/Ikeduru Federal Constituency Rt. Hon Henry Nwawuba has commended the Federal Executive Council for the inauguration of the Agenda 2050 National Steering Committee, saying the action marks a new dawn in the relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

In a statement issued by his office in Abuja on Saturday, Hon Nwawuba expressed delight that the inauguration was a direct fallout of his motion unanimously carried by the House of Representatives on the 19th of May 2020 in which he called on the Federal Government to develop a SMART 20 year Economic Master-plan and Development Strategy.

In the motion, Hon Nwawuba stressed the need for Nigeria to consolidate its leadership role in Africa by establishing itself as a significant player in the global economy and Africa’s political arena through sustainable developments, infrastructure and human capital development.

According to him, by this progressive step, the Executive Branch has given a positive indication that the voices of the people as echoed by their representatives are vital in the realisation of the National development agenda, describing it as a welcome development.

He commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, for his bipartisan disposition on matters of national development and extended his appreciation to his colleagues for their unanimous support in passing this critical motion.

The lawmaker further urged the executive to also pay attention to resolutions of the house in the area of equitable distribution of infrastructural projects, national security and Federal Character in public appointments in the spirit of the new harmony between both arms of government.

It will be recalled that the FEC recently inaugurated a Steering Committee jointly headed by Mr Atedo Peterside and Hajia Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance to oversee the development of the Nigeria Agenda 2050, which is a successor Programme to Vision 20/2020 and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan both of which tenures have expired.