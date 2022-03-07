By Nwabueze Akabogu

On March 17, 2022, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo will be sworn-in as the 6th democratically elected governor of Anambra State under the current democratic dispensation. Soludo will be assuming the mantle of leadership in the state against the backdrop of high expectations of Ndi Anambra based on his campaign promises that he would turn the state into an Eldorado or the ‘Japan of Africa.’ The expectations of Ndi Anambra were equally based on Soludo’s pedigree and antecedents as an internationally acclaimed economic icon or guru with legendary accomplishments in various areas.

Soludo is already enjoying an unprecedented massive support, deep affection and outpouring of goodwill from Ndi Anambra across the political spectrum and therefore he could not afford to betray the sacred mandate and trust of the people as was clearly demonstrated during the recently concluded gubernatorial election when Ndi Anambra overwhelmingly voted for him as their preferred choice in the keenly contested election. Soludo, who is currently basking in the euphoria of his decisive victory at the polls, is expected to hit the ground running as soon as he assumes office on 17th March, 2022 as the State new helmsman even as he has already released his action plan or mission statement for the smooth take-off of his administration in the state.

It is indeed cheering news and heartwarming that Soludo has assured Ndi Anambra of his massive infrastructural development plan in all sectors which has never been witnessed in the history of the state in his first term in office. He has also outlined the state policy imperatives; mission statement, or direction of his administration geared towards the achievement of egalitarian society in Anambra State. Soludo has equally sent a clear signal that his administration would adopt entirely a new approach to governance even as he has jettisoned the highly revered title of ‘His Excellency’ and rather would simply be addressed as ‘Mr. Governor.’ As the new governor of Anambra State is set to assume office in March 2022 it has become imperative and absolutely necessary that Ndi Anambra should set an agenda as a guide for his administration which is clearly captured in the following areas that would promote or engender good governance in the state. Let the Soludo administration embark on the total rehabilitation of some dilapidated roads in the state. The administration must henceforth adopt a new policy of transparency, accountability and due process in the award of road contracts to qualified and competent contactors with proven experience and expertise in road construction as well as evidence of acquiring adequate and modern equipment for road construction. Furthermore, there must be a clause in the contract agreements which will stipulate a minimum of ten years life span for newly constructed roads before any maintenance job could be embarked on such roads. The new policy would obviously offer Ndi Anambra value for their hard earned money expended on the road projects.

The outgoing Obiano administration constructed three flyover bridges in Awka capital territory to enhance the aesthetics of the capital city as well as facilitate easy flow of traffic on the ever busy Enugu-Onitsha expressway. However, the three flyover bridges have witnessed perennial gridlock especially during the rush hours. Soludo should find a way of easing the traffic gridlock.

Similarly, Soludo is enjoined to construct pedestrian flyover bridge at the ever busy Regina Caeli junction along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway which sadly had claimed many lives due to frequent road accidents witnessed at this rather notorious road junction in recent times. For more than one year now, the Enugu-Onitsha old road where both the Police and Prison Headquarters are presently located at Amawbia had been blocked by the Police High Command in the State presumably on the ground of security concerns. This has caused untold hardship and terrible stress to Ndi Anambra and motorists alike who daily ply the road for their businesses and other social activities. The road diversion from Amawbia to Awka through Amawbia village road has become a deathtrap and nightmare for commuters as they suffer terrible hardship and trauma while daily plying the dilapidated road. This writer had sometime in the recent past called on the State government to urgently relocate both the Police and Prison Headquarters to a more conducive environment away from the city centre of the capital. The incoming administration should re-open the blocked road in the interest of the suffering masses.

Soludo should resuscitate the original master plan for Awka capital city with motorable access roads, pipe borne water, regular power supply, leisure parks etc. The new Awka capital city should be moved towards the adjoining communities such as Mgbakwu, Isu-Aniocha,Igbariam, Ebenebe axis as well as other communities in Ayamelum LGA where large expanses of land could be effectively utilized for the socio-economic development of the State.

The current system of collection of internally generated revenue for the state is beset with monumental fraud even as the system urgently requires total overhaul in order to block many leakages. With the tremendous business activities and entrepreneurial spirit of Ndi-Anambra, the state is greatly endowed and capable of generating huge revenues which could place the state above many other states in the country and make it less dependent on federal allocation.

The new administration should upgrade and equip general hospitals across the state to carter for the medical needs of the poor and downtrodden in society. The State general hospitals must be directed to attend to their patients promptly and charge minimal fees as was the practice during the First Republic. The government must ensure that the ongoing construction of new general hospitals across the state awarded by the outgoing administration must be completed without further delay. Since education is the catalyst for civilization, everything humanly possible must be done to ensure that education does not collapse, but should be given adequate attention and support by government. The new administration must take urgent action to resuscitate the moribund water projects across the state in the overall interest of Ndi-Anambra who resort to indiscriminate sinking of water bore holes for their daily water needs. Ndi Anambra would be looking forward with excitement to the day when the dry public water taps along the major roads in urban cities and villages would start to run again.

At the inception of the current democratic dispensation in Anambra State in 1999, the erstwhile Mbadinuju administration conceived the idea of constructing a modern and befitting government Lodge in the State Capital Awka. Consequently contract was awarded for the construction of the project which was sited near Jerome Udoji Secretariat but regrettably had turned out to be a white elephant even as successive administrations in the state had turned blind eyes to the project. The Soludo administration should complete it.

The outgoing Obiano administration must be commended for maintaining cordial labour relationship with the state work force during the past eight years through the regular payment of salaries and allowances to state workers. Soludo must take prompt action to clear the arrears of gratuity and pensions owed to these retired workers. Since Anambra State has not conducted local government election in the past eight years, the Soludo administration must put in place necessary measures for the conduct of free, fair and transparent local government election in the state within his first year in office.

Akabogu (JP) writes from Enugwu-Ukwu, Anambra State, via [email protected]