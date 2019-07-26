Born on December 31, 1953, in Doguwa-Giade Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Tanko Muammad attended the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Islamic Law in 1980. He was called to the Bar in 1981. Later, he obtained a master’s and doctorate degrees in law from the same university in 1984 and1998. Justice Muhammad worked as Magistrate Grade II from 1982-1984. He served in the Bauchi Sharia Court of Appeal from 1991-1993 and was later elevated to the Federal Court of Appeal. He was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2007.

We congratulate Justice Muhammad on his elevation as the CJN and wish him a successful tenure.