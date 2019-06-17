Emmanuel Onwubiko

John Grisham is the prolific author of seventeen novels. ‘The Last Juror’ ironically is his first. I was privileged to have read it not long ago. In the beginning chapter, this maverick story teller narrated a story of how a once upon a time iconic newspaper house was mismanaged. Hear him: “After decades of patient mismanagement and loving neglect, The Ford County Times went bankrupt in 1970. The owner and publisher, Miss Emma Gaudle, was ninety-three years old and strapped to a bed in a nursing home in Tupelo.

The editor, her son Wilson Gaudle, was in his seventies and had a plate in his head from the First War. A perfect circle of dark grafted skin covered the plate at the top of his long, sloping forehead, and throughout his adult life he had endured the nickname of Spot. Spot did this. Spot did that. Here, Spot. There, Spot”, (The Last Juror by John Grisham).

This brief but iconoclastic and meticulously graphic description of the crass mismanagement of the once influential newspaper, depicts perfectly the story of Nigeria as a political entity which had great prospects at independence but which went on to be terribly mismanaged by the politicians in both khaki military uniforms and civilians.

Sadly too, like the near- moribund media institution illustrated in the aforementioned novel whereby both the publisher and editor are old, Nigeria’s President and his unelected cabal are men in their early 80’s or 90’s in real life. It is for the fact that Nigeria is like a house that is about to collapse which calls for introspection on the part of the citizens on how to salvage this collapsing political entity that it is significant that citizens should endeavor to set agenda for those who exercise democratic mandate in both the legislative and executive arm of government just as there is an ever increasing demands for citizens to be vigilant and defend the independence of the judicial arm of government. This citizen – led charter of demands are critical because a reputable thinker was quoted as affirming that “what is needed for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing”.

Therefore, as President Muhammadu Buhari has just been inaugurated for a second and final constitutionally allowed tenure and he has reportedly made proclamation which has called for the inauguration of the ninth National Assembly, it is incumbent on us all as citizens to build effective agenda for the sustenance of constitutional democracy because as the saying goes “eternal vigilance is the prize of liberty”. The Clerk of National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori had earlier in the day confirmed receipt of the Proclamation Letter of 9th Assembly. Omolori made the confirmation while briefing selected journalists in his office on Thursday. He said the letter by implication takes effect from 12 midnight on Saturday 8th of June.

President Mohammadu Buhari had last week forwarded the letter to the Clerk in fulfilment of provision of Section 63 (4) of the Nigerian constitution. Omolori’s confirmation of the proclamation letter however comes as lawmakers in both chambers held valedictory sessions to mark the end of the 8th Assembly. The Clerk is expected to officiate the proclamation and inauguration of the 9th Assembly on Tuesday 11th of June, 2019.

Instructively, four years ago, Dr. Bukola Saraki who has just read his valedictory speech as the senate president and chairman of the just ended eight national assembly, read a short speech itemizing what the legislature would strive to achieve. He told Nigerians thus: “I am most honored and privileged to be elected to serve as President of the Senate. I accept with humility and respect the honour you have conferred upon me today”.

“We have today demonstrated that even though we may belong to different parties, we are ultimately united by our common desire to entrench democracy and allow its principle guide our conducts”. “The change that our people voted for is a change from a life of poverty, misery to a life of prosperity, happiness, security and comfort, accountability and respect for democracy.” “This is a change that all of us in the National Assembly must strive to justify. Nigerians want to see a proactive National Assembly”.

“My dear distinguished colleagues, we are entering at a time when a lot is being expected of us. Nigerians expect that the new senate must make laws that will reform the oil sector, the security systems, diversify our economy, create jobs and make doing business in Nigeria more competitive”.

“In the coming days, we shall be converging to hammer out an agenda that will help us focus and deliver on the minimum expectations. I have inherited from my predecessor a great landmark”. “May the future generation of citizens look upon the 8th National Assembly as a true assembly of our people’s representatives who did their best in the service of our nation”. “I congratulate ourselves for this great day and the beginning of a new chapter in the history of our great Nation.” Reading through the brief speech of senator Saraki which he read before they started sittings, one can vividly see that part of the agenda was to establish and tenaciously defend the independence of the legislature. The protection of the independence of the legislature was critical because of the character of the person elected in 2015 as president in the person of Muhammadu Buhari, who was once a military dictator.

Onwubiko heads Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA)