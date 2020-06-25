Organisers of the National Principals Cup for secondary schools have proposed to hold the competition at the end of the year, as a fitting event to relax students from the boredom and trauma of the long lockdown.

Coordinator of the age-long and prestigious school sports event, Tony Pemu, also Managing Director of Hideaplus, gave the indication during the week following the release of the protocol for the re-opening of sporting activities in the country and the setting of guidelines for the resumption of football in the continent.

“We are aware that schools are yet to open and when it does open, there would be cautious steps for a few more months, but when things are back to normal, we will be holding the National Principals Cup to welcome students back to school to retune their psyche and relax them into normal school life.

“We are following events closely. The Ministry of Sports and the National Council on Sports are hoping to hold the National Sports Festival between October and November. There is also the possibility of resuming the professional football leagues in the coming months. With the success of those events, we can be sure to hold the Principals Cup, applying whatever measures that may be required.

“It is important that the kids enjoy some relief too and that we continue in the process of discovering and nurturing talents for the future of our sports.”