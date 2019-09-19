A 51-year-old clearing agant, Olaniyi David, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding a man of N510,000.

David, who resides at Alagbado area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 5, at Alagbado.

Ayorinde said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the money from the complainant, Mr kelvin Tochukwu, that he would help him to get a visa to travel abroad.

“All efforts made by the complainant to get a visa or retrieve his money proved unsuccessful, as the defendant refused to pick his calls.

“He was later apprehended and handed over to the police,” the prosecutor said.

Ayorinde said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 carries three years imprisonment for stealing, while obtaining money under false pretences, according to Section 314, attracts 15 years.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O Osunsanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N400,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 4 for mention. (NAN)